A video has captured the moment two people on a moped narrowly escaped being hit by a train travelling at speeds of up to 70mph.

The pair dodged the barriers and ran red lights at a level crossing at Toddington, near Littlehampton, West Sussex, shortly after 15:00 GMT on 21 February.

The driver of the Brighton to Southampton rail service made an emergency stop shortly after the near miss, "and took time to compose himself before carrying on with the journey," Network Rail said.

British Transport Police is investigating the incident.

Insp Emma Boulton said: "Put simply - this is some of the most stupidly reckless behaviour on a level crossing I have seen in my entire career."

The barriers at Toddington extend halfway across the road to prevent anybody getting trapped behind them, Network Rail said.

