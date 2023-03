A football fan has thanked the volunteers who gave him CPR and saved his life after a cardiac arrest.

Bob Whetton collapsed outside the Amex Stadium in Brighton in October and was resuscitated by a St John Ambulance team and other volunteers.

The 73-year-old has since been raising funds for CPR equipment at the football club.

He said: "I'm just pleased to do whatever I can."

Video journalists: James Dunn & Stuart Maisner