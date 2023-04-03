More than 140 people claim to have lost a total of £30m after a property business collapsed, the BBC has found.

JVIP Group told its clients, including elderly and vulnerable people, that they could receive more than 10% interest on their investments.

But many of the companies linked to the group folded last year. Businessman Peter Dabner, who ran the companies, denies any wrongdoing.

Police are investigating complaints from dozens of people.