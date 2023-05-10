Police have released CCTV footage showing the moment two thieves stole a £60,000 gold and diamond ring.

Shabir Patel and Khaqan Raja entered a premises in Eastbourne before snatching the 18 carat ring and running away.

They both ran into a getaway car outside and made off at speeds of up to 120 mph (193kph), police said. Officers later stopped two vehicles and the two men were arrested.

Raja, 36, of Roney Street, Blackburn, admitted driving while disqualified and the theft of a ring valued between £50,000 to £100,000. He was jailed for two years and four months.

Patel, 39, of Plane Street, also Blackburn, admitted theft of the ring and was jailed for one year.