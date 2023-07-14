A disabled man was left malnourished in his home for four years after his wife had an affair with his carer.

Tom Somerset-How has spoken out after Sarah Somerset-How and George Webb were jailed.

The pair were convicted of wilful neglect and holding a person in slavery or servitude in what is thought to be the first prosecution of its kind.

Mr Somerset-How, who has spastic quadriplegic cerebral palsy and requires 24-hour care, said he was left in bed for "95% of four years" and at one point went five weeks without a shower.