A prolific burglar has been caught by police in Sussex after a high-speed car chase.

Daniel Laverty, 33, from Battersea, south London, led police cars and a helicopter on the dangerous pursuit before crashing on the A23 on 9 January.

He had burgled several homes in Brighton and Hove and had stolen multiple cars.

He was sentenced to seven years and six months in prison at Hove Trial Centre.