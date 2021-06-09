An underwater forest which was believed to have been destroyed by trawling is recovering slowly, according to a veteran diver.

Eric Smith, 73, has been regularly diving off the Sussex coast since 1959.

Following a 2021 ruling to protect a large area of the seabed there, Mr Smith says he has noticed a return of marine life such as stingrays, angel sharks and seahorses.

He said: "Just give nature a bit of space and it will come back."

