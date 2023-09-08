The Brighton GP who is also a drag queen
Duncan Shrewsbury is a GP and academic from Brighton, but when they grace the stage as a drag queen, they go by the name of Dame Birley Shassey.
Duncan – who uses they/them pronouns – said they bring their “authentic self” to their work as a doctor.
“People can see that [I am] queer and comfortable in my queerness,” Dr Shrewsbury said.
They hope this may help LGBTQ+ patients open up about difficult aspects of their own experiences.
This video was not filmed during Dr Shrewsbury's working hours as a GP.
Video journalist: Rosie Blunt