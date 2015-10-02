Media player
David Cameron: 'we are helping Redcar steelworkers'
David Cameron says the government is doing "everything it can" to help stricken steelworkers on Teesside.
Speaking on the same day as the Thai owners of the Redcar steelworks, SSI, went into liquidation, the Prime Minister told BBC Look North 's Mark Denten that an £80m fund of support would now be made available for the thousands searching for new jobs
02 Oct 2015
