Video

The grandfather of a teenager who was murdered by a paedophile after making contact online is warning youngsters about the dangers of the internet.

Ashleigh Hall, 17, from Darlington, was lured to her death in 2009 by a man she had mistakenly befriended on the internet.

Mike Hall has now joined Det Supt Alastair Simpson to issue a warning for people to beware of the dangers lurking on the internet.