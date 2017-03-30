Stately home falls into disrepair

Media player
Windlestone Hall falls into disrepair
A stately home that was fraudulently bought from Durham County Council has now fallen into disrepair.
The council sold Windlestone Hall, for £240,000, to William Davenport who was later jailed for making fraudulent loan applications to purchase it.
The council said it sold the hall in "good faith".
Historic England said it could take several decades to restore the home, near Rushyford.
It is up for sale for £850,000.
You can watch the full film on Inside Out on BBC One in the North East & Cumbria at 19:30 on Friday 31 March.
30 Mar 2017
