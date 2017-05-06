'Haway the lads' greeting from US President Jimmy Carter
Four decades since US President Jimmy Carter visited Tyneside

It has been 40 years since US president Jimmy Carter greeted crowns in Tyneside with "Haway the lads". Northumbria police officer Brian Hodgson, who acted as chauffeur on the trip, remembers the reaction.

