Family in restaurant during attack

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
London attack: 'He stabbed the guy on the floor' says witness
A family described the scene as people were hurt in a restaurant during the attack in London.
The Clarke family from Middlesbrough were in the restaurant during the attack on Saturday night.
Paul Clarke said the "horrible" images were still "playing around in his head".
-
06 Jun 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-tees-40175799/london-attack-he-stabbed-the-guy-on-the-floor-says-witnessRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window