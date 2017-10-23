Forgotten talent

Media player
How Middlesbrough FC helped Mary remember how to play piano
Dementia sufferer Mary Major, 89, thought she had forgotten how to play the piano until Middlesbrough FC's Patrick Bamford came to her care home and inspired her to try.
23 Oct 2017
