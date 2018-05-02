'I'd probably be in an eight by six cell'

Media player
The Teesside farm helping people get their lives on track
Harry Wrigglesworth has spent more than 30 years supporting people who are homeless or have drink and drug problems.
The 76-year-old provides temporary housing at a hostel on Teesside and now, at Harry's Farm in West Auckland, he's teaching skills which will help those in need to get their lives back on track.
02 May 2018
