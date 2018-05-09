Crews battle huge fire on seafront
Fire crews have been fighting a blaze on the seafront at Seaton Carew on Teesside.

Seven engines went to the derelict Longscar Centre at 20:00 BST on Tuesday with firefighters at the scene until shortly before 05:00 BST.

  • 09 May 2018