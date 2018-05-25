Council to rip up OAP's 1750 flower bed
Officials say roses are 'nuisance' to passers-by

A council is threatening to rip up a flower bed belonging to 92-year-old Thelma Peppert.

Dalton Piercy Parish Council, near Hartlepool, says it blocks public access and was only ever "tolerated".

But Thelma says she has has maintained her roses for the last 50 years.

