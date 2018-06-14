Mountain rescue helps Keith reach summit
Rescue team helps man climb Roseberry Topping

Keith Stubbs, from Marske, has a rare autoimmune condition, and despite living in the area for 50 years had never climbed Roseberry Topping.

So the 71-year-old sought the help of Cleveland Mountain Rescue Team who carried him by stretcher to the summit.

