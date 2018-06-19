The woman who's allergic to real life

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Mast cell activation disorder: The woman allergic to life
Barbara Ward suffers from a rare condition called mast cell activation disorder, which affects one in every 230 million people and has no cure.
She also has aquagenic urticaria, which means that taking a bath or having a drink of water can send her into anaphylactic shock.
Barbara helps create safe spaces for people suffering from anxiety and depression in Hartlepool.
19 Jun 2018
