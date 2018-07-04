Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Dashcam footage shows police car rammed in Middlesbrough
Dashcam footage shows the moment a police car was rammed by a car carrying two suspected robbers.
Cleveland Police's cameras captured the footage during a chase along the Tees Flyover near Middlesbrough.
The A19's barriers were the only thing that stopped the police car plunging from the 66ft (20m) high dual carriageway.
Driver Terry Smith, 28, and passenger Dale Carter, 26, have been jailed.
-
04 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-tees-44710501/dashcam-footage-shows-police-car-rammed-in-middlesbroughRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window