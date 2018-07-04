Dashcam footage shows police car rammed

Video

Dashcam footage shows the moment a police car was rammed by a car carrying two suspected robbers.

Cleveland Police's cameras captured the footage during a chase along the Tees Flyover near Middlesbrough.

The A19's barriers were the only thing that stopped the police car plunging from the 66ft (20m) high dual carriageway.

Driver Terry Smith, 28, and passenger Dale Carter, 26, have been jailed.