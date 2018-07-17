Holiday helps cancer patients 'forget'

Media player
Cancer patients say holiday home helps them 'forget' treatment
A County Durham charity provides a holiday home near Hartlepool for people to take a break from their cancer treatment.
Amanda Davison, who has breast cancer, said: "Spending time with family, with my little girl, with friends, it makes a huge difference.
"And you can almost forget it's happening and that's priceless in itself."
17 Jul 2018
