Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The boy who is allergic to the sun
A teenager who is allergic to the sun said he "hasn't been out for weeks" because the weather has been so hot.
Leo Saunders, 13, from Middlesbrough, has xeroderma pigmentosum - an allergy to ultraviolet light - which is extremely rare and has no cure.
He said he sometimes gets "nasty comments" while wearing protective clothes but that his school and family are "really supportive".
-
17 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window