'I feel part of the Boro family'
'My long-distance love for Middlesbrough'

Yusuf Jama is a well-known face at Middlesbrough FC after becoming a social media star.

Despite living 250 miles (400km) away in London, he has been supporting the Boro for more than 20 years.

  • 28 Jul 2018
