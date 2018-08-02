'OCD helped me claim quiz crowns'
Reigning Brain of Britain champion and 2014 Mastermind victor Clive Dunning has battled Obsessive Compulsive Disorder since he was a small child.

Mr Dunning, from Norton, Teesside, believes "one of the few upsides" of the illness has been his desire to learn facts.

  • 02 Aug 2018
