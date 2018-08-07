Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Middlesbrough cannabis club 'has support of police'
A cannabis club in Middlesbrough says it is helping to "remove the sigma" of using the drug.
The Teesside Cannabis Club, which has about 180 members who pay £45 a year, offers the opportunity to use cannabis in a "safe and controlled space".
Organisers say the club, which was set up in 2014 and whose oldest member is 75, has the support of police.
The Teesside force says it takes all illicit drug use seriously - but it has to "prioritise work".
-
07 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-tees-45088129/middlesbrough-cannabis-club-has-support-of-policeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window