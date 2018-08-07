Video

A cannabis club in Middlesbrough says it is helping to "remove the sigma" of using the drug.

The Teesside Cannabis Club, which has about 180 members who pay £45 a year, offers the opportunity to use cannabis in a "safe and controlled space".

Organisers say the club, which was set up in 2014 and whose oldest member is 75, has the support of police.

The Teesside force says it takes all illicit drug use seriously - but it has to "prioritise work".