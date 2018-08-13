Media player
The 11-year-old cheerleader with a prosthetic leg
Neisha Webb, from Hartlepool, was born weighing just over 2lb and without her lower right leg.
Despite her disability, the 11-year-old has become a cheerleader.
13 Aug 2018
