'Scratching is the only job I've done'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Joe Sensation: How Joe Newman DJs around the world

Joe Newman has only ever had one job - a scratch DJ.

But he has forged a successful career as Joe Sensation, travelling around the world.

Here he tells how starting out in a youth club in Darlington has led him to clubs in Marbella, Brooklyn and Dubai.

  • 17 Oct 2018
Go to next video: The rock DJ on a 25-year nightclub roll