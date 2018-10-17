'Scratching is the only job I've done'

Media player
Joe Sensation: How Joe Newman DJs around the world
Joe Newman has only ever had one job - a scratch DJ.
But he has forged a successful career as Joe Sensation, travelling around the world.
Here he tells how starting out in a youth club in Darlington has led him to clubs in Marbella, Brooklyn and Dubai.
17 Oct 2018
