'I thought my family had died'

A family from Wallsend say their lives were saved by seatbelts after their car flipped over during a crash.

Jack Bowden, 30, received a call telling him his wife and daughter had been in an accident near the Tyne Tunnel business park last week. He says the fear he felt will "stay with [him] till the day [he] dies".

Mother Carly Bowden and two-year-old Elia were left with only cuts and bruises.