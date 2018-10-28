'Halloween is my favourite time of year'
Illustrator specialises in macabre images

An artist who specialises in putting the macabre and gruesome on the page says Halloween is her favourite time of year.

Lauren Gray, 22, graduated from Hartlepool College and says she is fascinated by the concept of mortality and what follows it.

She says she is frightened by bugs and spiders but not skulls.

