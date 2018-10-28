'Halloween is my favourite time of year'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Illustrator specialises in macabre images
An artist who specialises in putting the macabre and gruesome on the page says Halloween is her favourite time of year.
Lauren Gray, 22, graduated from Hartlepool College and says she is fascinated by the concept of mortality and what follows it.
She says she is frightened by bugs and spiders but not skulls.
-
28 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window