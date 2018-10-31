'You can't really think they're scary?'
Video

Darlington Batwoman Julia Brown says bats aren't scary

Julia Brown is a real-life Batwoman who has cared for hundreds of the animals down the years.

A member of the Durham Bat Group, she nurses bats back to health and looks after the creatures in her own home.

Julia, from Darlington, then releases them back into the wild once their strength has returned.

