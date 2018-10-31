Halloween party for care home residents

Media player
Halloween party in Saltburn brings together young and old
Hazel Grove Court Care Home in Saltburn has hosted its first intergenerational day for Halloween.
Local group Music and More came to visit residents, some of whom have dementia, and provided the spooky entertainment.
