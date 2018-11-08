Helping hand for prisoners' families
A charity is offering a helping hand to prisoners' families, in a move aimed at cutting reoffending.

NEPCS, which has seven centres at prisons in the North East, says those left behind often face major problems when their loved ones are sent to jail.

It gives support and advice to help families keep in touch.

Figures from the Ministry of Justice show that prisoners who have visitors are 39% less likely to reoffend once released.

