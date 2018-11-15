'I won't get scared of anything'
Video

Children in Need: Martial arts for child asylum seekers and refugees

Child asylum seekers and refugees can take part in free martial arts classes thanks to Children in Need.

Aimed at improving their experience in their new home, the classes also help with their confidence and self-discipline.

Instructor at MAX Training Academy in Middlesbrough, Kane Middleton, said he hopes it "helps them achieve their dreams".

