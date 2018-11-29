Council rejects idea of female Santa

Media player
Idea of Newton Aycliffe female Santa rejected
A suggestion that a woman could be Father Christmas in a County Durham town's annual Santa Claus tour has been rejected.
At a meeting of Great Aycliffe Twon Council's Recreation Committee on Wednesday, the recommendation from its events sub-committee to allow women volunteers to be Santa was considered and voted against it.
The council said: "The Recreation Committee did not agree with the recommendation and confirmed by resolution that the role of Santa Claus should continue to be a male role."
