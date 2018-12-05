Grindr cheat's 999 call after wife murder
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Grindr cheat Mitesh Patel calls 999 after wife murder

This is the call made by Grindr cheat pharmacist Mitesh Patel after murdering his wife Jessica at their home in Middlesbrough.

He strangled her with a carrier bag and then ransacked the house in an attempt to make it look like a burglary gone wrong.

He was found guilty of her murder after a two-week trial at Teesside Crown Court.

  • 05 Dec 2018
Go to next video: Journey of a 999 call