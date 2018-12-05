The CCTV a murderer tried to hide

Media player
Middlesbrough murderer Mitesh Patel caught on CCTV
This footage shows the final moments of Jessica Patel's life just before her husband murdered her.
Mrs Patel is caught on CCTV returning to her home in Middlesbrough.
About 40 minutes later Mitesh Patel left to get a pizza having strangled her.
He later tried to hide the video in a suitcase beneath a mattress.
05 Dec 2018
These are external links and will open in a new window