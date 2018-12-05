The CCTV a murderer tried to hide
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Middlesbrough murderer Mitesh Patel caught on CCTV

This footage shows the final moments of Jessica Patel's life just before her husband murdered her.

Mrs Patel is caught on CCTV returning to her home in Middlesbrough.

About 40 minutes later Mitesh Patel left to get a pizza having strangled her.

He later tried to hide the video in a suitcase beneath a mattress.

  • 05 Dec 2018
Go to next video: Grindr cheat's 999 call after wife murder