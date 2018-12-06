'A life sentence will never be enough'

Media player
Sister of Grindr cheat murder victim Jessica Patel speaks
The sister of a woman who was murdered by her husband says the 34-year-old's dreams will remain unfulfilled.
Minal Patel said Jessica was "beautiful inside and out" and wanted nothing more than to fall in love and have a family.
Her husband Mitesh Patel has been jailed for a minimum of 30 years after strangling her with a Tesco carrier bag at their Middlesbrough home so he could start a new life with his boyfriend.
06 Dec 2018
