Lotto couple share win with football club

Hartlepool St Francis FC to get share of £115m win
A community football club run by volunteers in Hartlepool is to receive a share of a £115m EuroMillions win.
Frances and Patrick Connolly from County Down matched the winning numbers in the New Year's Day draw.
The couple have made a list of 50 people with whom they intend to share their winnings, including St Francis FC in Hartlepool.
Mrs Connolly volunteered at the club during the 25 years she and her husband lived in the town.
05 Jan 2019
