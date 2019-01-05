Lotto couple share win with football club
A community football club run by volunteers in Hartlepool is to receive a share of a £115m EuroMillions win.

Frances and Patrick Connolly from County Down matched the winning numbers in the New Year's Day draw.

The couple have made a list of 50 people with whom they intend to share their winnings, including St Francis FC in Hartlepool.

Mrs Connolly volunteered at the club during the 25 years she and her husband lived in the town.

