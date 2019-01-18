Footage shows man shot by armed police
Police shoot man carrying air pistol designed to look like hand gun

A man who was shot by police while carrying a firearm has been detained under the mental health act.

Samuel Houlihan was shot in the arm after ignoring repeated requests from police to not raise the weapon.

The judge at Durham Crown Court ordered the 24-year-old, of Linburn Drive, Bishop Auckland, to be detained in a secure institution indefinitely.

At an earlier hearing Houlihan admitted possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

  18 Jan 2019
