The grime artists fighting for change
Middlesbrough grime artist Chris Sayer on lifting the town

Teesside’s expanding grime and rap scene is helping to keep teenagers out of trouble, the artists say.

Middlesbrough rapper Chris Sayer says grime has become the region’s signature brand of music, and as more people step up to the microphone, the more positive the area becomes.

  • 22 Jan 2019
