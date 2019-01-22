The grime artists fighting for change

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Middlesbrough grime artist Chris Sayer on lifting the town
Teesside’s expanding grime and rap scene is helping to keep teenagers out of trouble, the artists say.
Middlesbrough rapper Chris Sayer says grime has become the region’s signature brand of music, and as more people step up to the microphone, the more positive the area becomes.
-
22 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-tees-46961002/middlesbrough-grime-artist-chris-sayer-on-lifting-the-townRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window