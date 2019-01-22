Bus transformed into library-on-wheels

Media player
County Durham students welcome library-on-wheels
A bus has been transformed into a library on wheels to help students with special educational needs improve their literacy.
The Go Read Bus is parked in the playground of The Oaks Secondary School in Spennymoor and also aims to encourage pupils to read for fun.
It is hoped the single-deck bus, which was donated by Go North East, will provide a relaxing environment for the children.
22 Jan 2019
