'I felt like a caged animal'
West Lane Hospital patient speaks out after four-year stay

A teenager has spoken about her experiences staying in a mental health hospital which is now carrying out an investigation.

Faith Wilthew, 18, said she self-harmed and attempted suicide at West Lane Hospital in Middlesbrough.

A total of 20 staff members have been suspended.

  • 29 Jan 2019
