'I felt like a caged animal'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
West Lane Hospital patient speaks out after four-year stay
A teenager has spoken about her experiences staying in a mental health hospital which is now carrying out an investigation.
Faith Wilthew, 18, said she self-harmed and attempted suicide at West Lane Hospital in Middlesbrough.
A total of 20 staff members have been suspended.
- For help and support on mental health visit the BBC Advice pages.
-
29 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-tees-47048309/west-lane-hospital-patient-speaks-out-after-four-year-stayRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window