'Chatty bus' tackles loneliness
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The team riding buses to combat loneliness

Volunteers are riding on buses around the North East in a scheme to help tackle loneliness.

The introduction of Chatty Bus teams by Go North East aims to start conversations with passengers who want to talk.

The company says overcoming loneliness improves people's health and wellbeing.

  • 31 Jan 2019
Go to next video: Inside London's 'loneliness café'