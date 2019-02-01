CCTV shows arson attack on Range Rover
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

CCTV shows arson attack on Hardwick Range Rover

Police are hunting two men over an arson attack on a Range Rover in Hardwick in Stockton.

The vehicle had petrol poured over it and was set alight by the pair on Tuesday at 23:20.

A neighbour says it could have exploded if she hadn't managed to move the petrol can away from the vehicle.

  • 01 Feb 2019
Go to next video: Ice cream loving burglar jailed