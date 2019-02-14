Escape room offers alternative Valentine's
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

County Durham escape room offers Valentine's Day alternative

Typically on Valentine's Day, couples go on dates to restaurants or the cinema, but what about an escape room?

One has just opened at Lumley Castle, in Chester-Le-Street, based on the ghost, Lily of Lumley, who haunts the place.

Visitors pay to be locked in a room to try and sole the mystery of a previous investigator who is said to have disappeared.

Two couples on a Valentine's date tried it out for the first time

  • 14 Feb 2019