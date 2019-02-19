'My guide dog has saved my life'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Amy Thompson says her guide dog has saved her life
A woman who says her life was saved by her guide dog is urging people not to distract assistance animals while they work.
Amy Thompson, 29, from Egremont in Cumbria, is registered blind and has kidney failure.
She says people often want to pat guide dogs, but that while they are wearing a harness they must be allowed to concentrate.
