Rescuing raccoons 'helped me avoid suicide'
Iain Jenkins says rescuing raccoons helped him battle mental health problems

Iain Jenkins from Hartlepool has an animal sanctuary in his back garden.

The 52-year-old claims caring for raccoons helped prevent him from taking his own life after he suffered a breakdown.

After suffering stress at work, he now runs Raccoon Rescue UK.

  • 07 Mar 2019