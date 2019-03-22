Woman rides again after horse crush

Media player
Olivia Fairclough rides again after being crushed by horse
Following a riding accident while working in Egypt, Olivia Fairclough was determined to get back on a horse.
She was paralysed from the waist down when she was crushed by the animal.
It has taken almost three years of rehabilitation and exercise to make her strong enough.
She has had lessons at the RDA Unicorn centre in Hemlington, Middlesbrough.
22 Mar 2019
