Beagles take part in beach clean
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Durham coast cleared in Big Beagle Beach Clean

Beagles (and their owners) picked up litter on a County Durham beach in a bid to help the local environment.

The Big Beagle Beach Clean was organised by Durham Wildlife Trust and North East Beagles.

Plastic bags, straws, baby wipes and a stiletto were removed from the Crimdon Dene coast.

  • 25 Mar 2019
Go to next video: Using litter to pay for ice cream