Beagles take part in beach clean

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Durham coast cleared in Big Beagle Beach Clean
Beagles (and their owners) picked up litter on a County Durham beach in a bid to help the local environment.
The Big Beagle Beach Clean was organised by Durham Wildlife Trust and North East Beagles.
Plastic bags, straws, baby wipes and a stiletto were removed from the Crimdon Dene coast.
-
25 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window