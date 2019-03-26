'I heard the sound of broken glass'

Media player
Dibble's Bridge crash: Council commissions new film
Thirty-three people, most of them from Thornaby on Teesside, died when their bus plunged off Dibble's Bridge, near Hebden, North Yorkshire in 1975.
A film has now been made as part of a project to remember those killed and will be shown to survivors and relatives of those who died.
Thornaby Town Council also wants to put up a stone memorial near the crash site and another outside the town hall.
26 Mar 2019
