'I heard the sound of broken glass'

Thirty-three people, most of them from Thornaby on Teesside, died when their bus plunged off Dibble's Bridge, near Hebden, North Yorkshire in 1975.

A film has now been made as part of a project to remember those killed and will be shown to survivors and relatives of those who died.

Thornaby Town Council also wants to put up a stone memorial near the crash site and another outside the town hall.